Hooda raises slogan of ‘Jai Bhim’ at ‘Samvidhan Bachao Jan Akrosh’ rally

Chandigarh: Stating that the BJP is likely to change the essence of the Constitution of India if it comes to power Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda urged people to save the Constitution and vote Congress to power.



Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has said that every Haryana voter will cast their vote this time to save the Constitution given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He said the people of Haryana would respond back to the BJP’s mentality of changing and crushing the Constitution, with the power of their votes.

Addressing a Samvidhan Bachao Jan Akrosh rally organised in Jhajjar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by former minister and local MLA Geeta Bhukkal, Deepender administered oath to thousands of people to protect the Constitution with the slogan ‘Jai Bhim’. People took an oath that they will cast their vote to protect the Constitution and will never allow the forces conspiring to change the Constitution to succeed.

In his address, Deepender said BJP leaders are announcing through open forums that they will change the Constitution after getting more than 400 seats. “BJP wants to abolish the Constitution which gives equal rights to every class and reservation to deprived classes. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of every person who believes in Babasaheb Ambedkar and every citizen of India to protect the Constitution,” he stated.

Deepender said the BJP is working exactly opposite to the slogans with which it came to power in 2014. “BJP had promised to bring back black money in the country, but today people with black money are being inducted in the BJP,” he added.