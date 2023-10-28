Hooda questions Haryana govt’s 9 year performance

CHANDIGARH: Deepender Hooda, a Congress MP, raised nine questions regarding the performance of the BJP and BJP-JJP government in Haryana after nine years. He began by questioning the state’s unemployment rate, pointing out that Haryana had become number one in unemployment, with recruitment exam leaks and hiring from outside the state. Hooda also highlighted inflation, expensive electricity, and the cutting of welfare schemes, accusing the government of trapping the poor in bureaucratic procedures.



He further inquired about the state’s lag in growth, investments, and major projects, while stressing that per capita income had increased substantially during the previous government’s tenure. He criticised the government’s treatment of farmers, citing atrocities, tear gas, and a lack of implementation of agreements made during the farmers’ movement.

The MP alleged corruption and scams, poor law and order, and the government’s impact on Haryana’s reputation for crime.

Hooda also asked about the state’s mounting debt, the decline in the education system, and the lack of support for athletes and female players. He concluded by emphasising the people’s desire for answers.