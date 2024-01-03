Hooda promises drivers on strike to rectify law if Cong comes to power

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the BJP and BJP-JJP government, in the last 10 years, have given nothing to Haryana except unemployment and misery.



Citing the recent issue of shortage of fuel due to the ongoing strike of truck drivers as they are opposing the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Hooda said that the law will be rectified once the Congress comes to power.

Today the drivers union also submitted its memorandum to Hooda and expressed anger over the new law. Hooda assured that the government has imposed the new law without consulting the drivers. This will be rectified when the Congress government is formed.

Addressing the Congress workers meeting organised by the party’s deputy leader in the Assembly Aftab Ahmed, MLAs Mohammad Ilyas, and Mamman Khan in Nuh, Hooda said Haryana has rejected the politics of division practised by the BJP. Hooda was accompanied by senior party leaders including Congress state president Chaudhary Udaibhan, Congress OBC (wing) national president Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, MLA Rao Dan Singh, former MLA Karan Singh Dalal, Haryana Congress working president Jitendra Bhardwaj.

Congress has announced to start ‘Ghar Ghar Congress’ campaign on New Year, after great public support received for Bharat Jodo Yatra, Vipaksh Aapke Samakash, Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign, Jan Milan and Jan Aakrosh rallies.

On this occasion, JJP District President Javed Khan from Nuh joined the Congress.CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the BJP and BJP-JJP government, in the last 10 years, have given nothing to Haryana except unemployment and misery.



Citing the recent issue of shortage of fuel due to the ongoing strike of truck drivers as they are opposing the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Hooda said that the law will be rectified once the Congress comes to power.

Today the drivers union also submitted its memorandum to Hooda and expressed anger over the new law. Hooda assured that the government has imposed the new law without consulting the drivers. This will be rectified when the Congress government is formed.

Addressing the Congress workers meeting organised by the party’s deputy leader in the Assembly Aftab Ahmed, MLAs Mohammad Ilyas, and Mamman Khan in Nuh, Hooda said Haryana has rejected the politics of division practised by the BJP. Hooda was accompanied by senior party leaders including Congress state president Chaudhary Udaibhan, Congress OBC (wing) national president Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, MLA Rao Dan Singh, former MLA Karan Singh Dalal, Haryana Congress working president Jitendra Bhardwaj.

Congress has announced to start ‘Ghar Ghar Congress’ campaign on New Year, after great public support received for Bharat Jodo Yatra, Vipaksh Aapke Samakash, Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign, Jan Milan and Jan Aakrosh rallies.

On this occasion, JJP District President Javed Khan from Nuh joined the Congress.