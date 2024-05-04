Hooda present as Rao Dan Singh files nomination

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the spirit of patriotism is engrained in the soil of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and every youth here grows up with the desire to join the Army and die for the country.



He said the BJP also took away the right of the youth to sacrifice for the country by implementing ‘Agniveer Yojana’. Hooda was present today as Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh filed nomination from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. He said this during a big public meeting organised on this occasion.

Addressing the people, Hooda said farmers, soldiers, and wrestlers are the identity of Haryana, but BJP has despised these three sections. “Instead of giving MSP, farmers were given lathis and bullets. Instead of providing education and employment to the youth, they were given unemployment and drugs,” he said.

“Instead of giving respect to wrestlers and higher positions under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy, they were dragged on the streets. Similarly, the BJP govt harassed every section of the state including workers, employees, traders, sarpanches, and numberdars. But now BJP will have to give account of every action in the elections,” he stated. Hooda said BJP now has to seek votes among the same people, to whom this party has always talked in the language of arrogance, lathi, and bullets.