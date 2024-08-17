Hooda predicts BJP’s exit in Haryana Assembly polls

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda made a strong statement following the announcement of Haryana assembly elections: “October Chaar—BJP Haryana se Bahar.” At a press conference with Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, Hooda claimed that Haryana’s voters are ready to oust the BJP and elect a Congress government.



Hooda detailed Congress’s plans, including a commitment to 100,000 permanent recruitments within a year and a crackdown on recruitment corruption. He stressed that jobs will be awarded based on merit and that strict measures will be in place to prevent irregularities.

Congress promised Rs 6,000 pension for the elderly, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and 300 units of free electricity. The party will unveil its manifesto soon, outlining a five-year strategy to address unemployment, corruption, crime, and drug addiction.Hooda criticised the BJP for its tenure, citing corruption and failed schemes such as Property ID and Family ID, and suggested that the BJP lacks notable achievements. Chaudhary Udaibhan highlighted Congress’s preparation for the elections and strong public support from recent events.