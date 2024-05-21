Hooda predicts big win for Congress, vows to oust BJP

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda confidently asserted that the departure of the BJP government and the victory of the Congress government are inevitable.



Hooda emphasized that Congress aims to transform Haryana’s youth into sportspersons, while he accused the BJP of fostering drug addiction among them.

Hooda stated that Congress intends to provide government jobs to Haryana’s youth, contrasting this with the BJP’s alleged plan to make them migrant laborers in other countries and states. He made these remarks while campaigning in Hisar for Congress candidate Jaiprakash, accompanied by Congress State President Chaudhary Udaibhan. Both leaders addressed multiple public meetings in Barwala, Narnaund, and Bawani Kheda, predicting a significant victory for Jaiprakash.

Addressing the people of the Hisar Lok Sabha, Hooda declared, “Once the Congress government is established, within a year, we will confirm the recruitment of 30 lakh vacant posts at the Centre and 2 lakh in Haryana.

We will eliminate paper leaks and the recruitment mafia, ensuring a clean and transparent recruitment process for the youth.”

Hooda also promised that under a Congress government, the ration quota for the poor would be increased to 10 kg.