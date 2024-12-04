Hooda opposes hike in collector rate in Hry

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has opposed the “unprecedented” increase in collector rate, claiming that the decision will lead to a massive increase in land rates, and the dream of the common man to buy his own land and house will now remain a distant dream.

“Never in the history of Haryana has such a huge increase been made in the collector rate. This has made it clear that BJP is completely an anti-poor and anti-middle class party,” he said.

“A precursor of this was also seen when BJP had decided to allot HUDA plots on the basis of auction. Due to this, the rates of sector plots also increased overnight and became out of the reach of the poor and middle class,” he added.

Reportedly, the rates have been increased by 20 to 250 percent. Hooda said that no one is happy with this decision of the government. “Therefore, this decision of unprecedented increase should be withdrawn and it should be limited to 5-10 percent,” he demanded.