Hooda: Not a single achievement to count for BJP-JJP government

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government of Haryana does not have a single achievement to count and this government has proved to be a failure on every front.



Hooda was addressing a press conference here on Monday. He had reached Karnal to condole the demise of former Deputy Speaker Chaudhary Ved Pal. Talking to reporters, Hooda once again reiterated the demand for increasing the rate of sugarcane.

He said the Congress government in the state had increased the rate of sugarcane from Rs 117 to Rs 310. “The Congress government increased the rate of sugarcane by 165 per cent, which means an increase of 17 per cent every year. While BJP has increased by a total of 17 per cent in the 8 and a quarter years. Congress used to increase this much every year, as this government did in 8 years. This year the government did not increase the rate by even a single penny. That’s why farmers are on the streets today,” he said.