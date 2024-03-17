Hooda moots to start ‘Padak Pao, Pad Pao’ policy for sportspersons when comes to power

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Election Commission had sounded the poll bugle by announcing the poll schedule, and the time has come to change the government in both New Delhi and Chandigarh.



“We will implement the policy of ‘Padak Pao, Pad Pao’ for sportspersons. We will implement the old pension scheme for the employees, The OBC creamy layer income limit will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Just like crime and criminals were eliminated from Haryana when the government was formed in 2005, this time also when the government is formed, goons and miscreants will be thrown out of Haryana,” he promised.

Addressing a massive ‘Jan Aakrosh’ Rally in the new grain market of Meham, Hooda said we will form the next government in the state by defeating the BJP by a margin of 1 lakh votes in Meham. “The victory of 1 lakh votes will happen only when every vote is cast at every booth, and the voting percentage is 90 per cent,” he said. “First there are the Lok Sabha elections, which would be followed by the Legislative Assembly elections,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition said that there was pain in his heart that before 2014, Haryana which was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, sports, and providing employment. “Today Haryana is facing unemployment, crime, drugs, and has become number 1 in corruption. The Social Progress Index released by the Government of India states that Haryana is one of the most unsafe states,” he pointed out. Hooda said after the elections, change of power is certain in the state and when the Congress government comes, the elderly will be given a monthly pension of Rs 6,000, 300 units of electricity will be free to every family, gas cylinders will be given for Rs 500 to women, Rs 2 lakh will be given to unemployed youth.

Permanent recruitment on government posts, free plots of 100 square yards will be given for poor families, and houses will be built on those plots. He said Congress will get rid of useless portals and will give yellow cards to poor families.

Addressing the record-breaking crowd that reached Meham’s Jan Aakrosh Rally, State Congress President Udaibhan said the historic victory of Rohtak will write the destiny of Haryana’s bright future.