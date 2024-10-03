Hooda likens BJP to a ‘shop selling lies and hatred’

Chandigarh: Taking a dig at the BJP, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that the ruling party was a “shop of lies which starts selling goods of hatred and confusion as soon as it opens in the morning”.



Addressing a public meeting held in Chhara of the Beri Vidhan Sabha in Jhajjar district, Hooda said the BJP ruled the state for 10 years, but its leaders do not mention a single work in their speeches, rather, due to their selfishness, they keep trying to destroy the brotherhood of the state.

“The lies being spread through BJP’s platforms, rallies and social media are the biggest proof of the failure of this government,” he said.

He appealed to the public to vote for Congress’ Beri Assembly candidate Raghuveer Singh Kadian. Hooda accused BJP of making false promises. “We do what we say. We have promised to accommodate the contract workers and temporary employees under Kaushal Rojgar Nigam and make them permanent. After the formation of the government, they will be made permanent by making a strong policy. We had also made thousands of temporary employees permanent and in future we will also take this decision in the interest of the employees,” he said.

He said there is a direct fight in Haryana between the Congress and BJP. “BJP knows that it cannot win in a direct fight with the Congress. That is why the BJP has hatched a conspiracy by fielding vote cutters in many places. In Sirsa, Gopal Kanda is contesting elections in alliance with INLD and is talking about supporting BJP.”