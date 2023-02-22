Hooda leads Cong MLAs’ march to Assembly against BJP-JJP govt

Chandigarh: Congress MLAs marched on foot to the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Carrying placards, the party MLAs raised various issues related to the public and failures of the BJP-JJP government. Party state president Chaudhary Udaibhan specially joined the march.



On this occasion, Hooda said that the people of the state are facing a lot of problems. “Unemployment, corruption, crime, inflation and atrocities are at their peak in the state. The government uses lathi-charged on the people raising their demands in a democratic way,” he stated. “This government first lathi-charged the farmers, then the youth, then the employees in Panchkula and the elected representatives of the Panchayats in Jind. The Congress is committed to raise its voice against such undemocratic actions of the government from the streets to the House,” he said.

Hooda said that today Haryana is facing maximum unemployment in the country. “About 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Amid all the scams and paper leaks, even in isolated recruitments, people from other states are being selected instead of Haryana,” he added.

Citing the example of the latest recruitment of technical lecturers, he said that out of 157 general category candidates, about 100 candidates from other states were selected.