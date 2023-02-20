Hooda launches scathing attack on govt in Assembly

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised the demand for the resignation of the minister accused of molestation in the Assembly. He said that till the allegations are investigated, the CM should seek the resignation of the minister or the minister himself should resign on moral grounds.



“To save the minister accused of molestation, the BJP-JJP government is tearing apart morality in public life. Due to this attitude of the government towards crimes against women, Haryana today lags behind all the states in the matter of women’s safety,” he said, reacting to the Governor’s address on the first day of the budget session of the Vidhansabha on Monday.

After the address, the Congress MLAs raised the demand for the resignation of the accused minister in the House, but the government was not ready to give up its stubborn stand. Party MLAs walked out of the house in protest.