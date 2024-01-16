Hooda launches ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign in Jind on Monday. While launching the campaigns, he pointed out that in the last ten years of the present government debt has increased five times, inflation four times, unemployment three times and crime has increased two times.”



Hooda paid tribute to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar by putting a garland on the statue. Dignitaries from all social groups present in the meeting declared their full support to the Congress and said they would extend their support to make the new Congress’ campaign successful. Later, Hooda went to every house and every shop in Palika Bazaar via Town Hall and met people. People of the area welcomed Hooda with drums and flowers.

Hooda said the BJP-JJP government has completed almost 10 years in Haryana, which is the same as the Congress government in the state.

“Now the time has come to compare the performance and achievements of both the governments,” he stated.

“BJP-JJP has always done politics of enjoying power only by ignoring public concerns. This is the reason why Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, law and order and employment, during the Congress government. Today it has become number one in terms of unemployment, crime, corruption and drugs,” he pointed out.

After the success of the ‘Vipkash Aap Ke Samaksh’ and ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, Congress has started the ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ campaign.