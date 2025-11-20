Hooda: India Justice Report exposes BJP-ruled Haryana govt’s lies

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP government has completely ruined the law and order situation in the state as Haryana is now behind Bihar in the India Justice Report.

“The India Justice Report has once again exposed the BJP government in Haryana. According to the report, in the last five years, the Haryana Police has dropped from 8th to 14th place. Haryana Police ranks 14th among 18 major states. Even Bihar is four places higher than Haryana, while neighbouring Punjab is at 7th place,” the former Chief Minister said.

“Furthermore, this Justice India report reveals how the BJP government is discriminating against SCs and OBCs. In terms of SC officers in the police, Haryana ranks 17th among 18 states as the government is giving negligible appointments to SC officers. Haryana also lags behind in the number of SC constables. Haryana also ranks 17th in the number of OBC constables,” he added.

Hooda said that the direct reason for this is the BJP government’s completely careless attitude towards law and order. More than 80 gangs are active in the state, committing crimes like robbery, dacoity, extortion, firing, and murder.

Hooda highlighted the facts about the Haryana police department.

He said that 38.9 per cent of constable-level positions are vacant, 17.8 per cent of female police officer positions are vacant.

He further added that per capita police expenditure is only Rs 1,908, compared to Rs 26.04 in Punjab.

In rural areas, there is one police station for every 109,325 people, while in Kerala there is only one police station for every 23,992 people, he said.

Hooda said the current government has pushed the police department to such a point that not only the public, but even the department’s officers and employees have lost their trust.