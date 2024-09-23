Hooda: I will permanently fix criminals, drug smugglers as Congress comes

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced that he would ‘fix’ criminals and drug smugglers that if the Congress government is formed.



He said criminals and smugglers who are ruining the present and future generations of the state will not be allowed to live in Haryana.

Hooda had come to seek votes for the Congress candidates in all the four

Assembly seats of Sirsa district on Sunday.

He sought support for Congress candidates and appealed to the people to make Congress win and held 16 public meetings here.

Hooda said criminals and drug smugglers should leave the state before 8 October, because the BJP government which gives protection to criminals and smugglers is going to leave, and the Congress government is going to come to power with a huge majority in the state.