Hooda hits out at BJP ‘scams in recruitments’

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP is “not ready to give up its habit of carrying out scams in recruitments”.

“A new scam has been seen in the recruitment of PGT English, as the government declared its result, despite 33 wrong questions in the recruitment paper and has clearly refused to conduct the paper again. For this, a notice has now been sent to HPSC by the High Court. Earlier, when the scam in HSSC and HPSC was exposed, the High Court has reprimanded and fined them many times,” he stated.

Hooda further said that the unemployment is at its “peak” in Haryana and “more than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant” in government departments.

“BJP has come to power by promising to give 2 lakh permanent jobs, but there is no trace of recruitment in the new government. Even the few recruitments that are taking place, are falling victim of scams. It is clear that this government is playing with the future of Haryana youth,” he added.