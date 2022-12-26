Hooda heads CLP meet ahead of Winter Session

Chandigarh: Encouraged by the success of the first phase of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana, the Congress has thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming support.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held Monday under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda before the commencement of the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. In the meeting, Hooda thanked people for participating in the yatra and appreciated the hard work of the MLAs for making it a success. He said that lakhs of people joined the yatra from Firozpur Jhirka to Faridabad and Delhi border. "Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, it seems that the first phase was just a teaser, and the full film will be seen in the second phase. Haryana will itself break its own record made in the previous phase in the second phase," he said and instructed all the MLAs and Congressmen to get involved in the preparations for the second phase after the assembly session.

Hooda said the Congress is committed to raise the issues of the people from the streets to the house.