Hooda greets people on ‘Haryana Day’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday greeted people on Haryana Day, saying the state, though formed on November 1, 1966, has a cultural legacy stretching back to ancient times. He cited Kurukshetra’s Mahabharata connection, Rakhigarhi’s Harappan roots, and the historic battles of Panipat as testaments to Haryana’s heritage.

Recalling the struggle for statehood, Hooda said leaders like Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda played a vital role in Haryana’s creation despite doubts over its viability. He credited successive chief ministers for the state’s rapid progress. Hooda claimed that under Congress rule till 2014, Haryana led in per capita income, investment, and law and order, but alleged that the BJP government had “derailed” this growth. He criticised the current law and order situation, claiming it has reached a “breaking point”.