Hooda: Govt running away from discussion on public issues

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the government is running away from a discussion on public issues in the Winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

"The Congress raised many issues connected with the people of the state but the government was not even ready to discuss them. We raised the demand of increase in the price of sugarcane in the House, but the government did not budge from its adamant stand. The farmers of the state are demanding a rate of Rs 450 per quintal but the government is not even ready to give the same rate as Punjab and this season, the government did not increase the price of sugarcane even by a single paisa," he said while addressing media persons at Rohtak on Friday.

Hooda said the Congress also raised the issue of Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in the Assembly. "The objective of the corporation is to promote contract practice by abolishing confirmed jobs, merit, reservation and making recruitment institutions redundant. The government is playing with the future of educated and qualified youth through Kaushal Nigam, bypassing the merit process. The government has made the income of the family the basis for the recruitment of the corporation," he said. "There are so many flaws in the income recorded in the family identity card that these can not be rectified. The government is troubling the public by imposing schemes like PPP and Property ID on them," he added