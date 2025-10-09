Hooda gives Haryana government zero rating

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a conversation with reporters, spoke about the current state government's failures, farmers' problems, law and order, and the Congress's organisational strategy.

He sharply criticised the government on several issues, giving it a zero rating in the public interest.

Hooda described the current government as a complete failure in its one-year tenure. He said the government had neither taken any concrete steps for farmers nor done anything for the welfare of the poor. Describing law and order as completely poor, he said the government had not taken any public welfare decisions and development work had stalled.

Hooda stated that he is regularly visiting the state's mandis, where farmers' grain is spoiling. There are not even tarpaulins in the mandis, causing huge losses to farmers. He demanded that the Prime Minister provide compensation and a special package for the farmers' losses.

Targeting the BJP, Hooda said the BJP should address its own factionalism, before talking about the Congress. He called for strengthening the Congress organisation and stated that district-level pradhans have been appointed, and that appointments will soon be made at the block level as well.

Hooda, on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Japan visit, said Haryana saw the highest investment during his government (until 2014). The BJP has ruined investment and development.

Hooda said the INLD-JJP cannot even save their deposits, and they continue to speak against the Congress at the behest of the BJP, without any basis. Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana on October 17, Hooda said the central government did not provide any major projects to Haryana.