Hooda demands high-level investigation in Himani Narwal murder case

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed deep shock to hear the news of Himani Narwal murder case in Rohtak. “The murder of a girl in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order of the state. There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this entire case and the culprits should get the harshest punishment as soon as possible,” he said. Hooda said that if any such incident takes place against women, the government and the entire law and order system should take exemplary action so that in future any person suffering from criminal tendencies thinks a thousand times before committing such an incident.

The former chief minister said this tragic incident has once again revealed that law and order has completely collapsed in the state. “Criminals are committing such crimes without any fear. From the Central government’s Social Progress Index to the NCRB figures, it is evident that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the country,” he added.