Hooda demands Assembly session on Chandigarh row

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded that the state government convene a special session of the Assembly on the Chandigarh issue.

“It is clear that the BJP government has completely failed to protect Haryana’s rights regarding Chandigarh and the SYL. This government is unable to acquire land for the new Assembly or provide Haryana with the SYL water. Despite clear Supreme Court orders, the BJP has failed to secure Haryana’s rightful share of water. The BJP’s policy on Chandigarh is also indecisive,” he said while addressing a press conference in Gurugram.

“The Central government itself is unable to clarify whether the two states (Punjab and Haryana) will have a shared capital or whether it will become a full-fledged Union Territory. All these issues should be discussed within the Assembly,” he added.

Hooda also targeted the BJP-led state government over the recent deaths of basketball players. “The BJP government has completely ruined Haryana’s sports infrastructure. The dilapidated condition of stadiums has led to the death of two promising players. The BJP government has not even maintained the world-class infrastructure for sports that was built during the Congress government,” he said.