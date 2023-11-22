Hooda criticises Khattar over schemes promises

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the Chief Minister of Haryana, who is promising to guarantee Rs 450 gas cylinder and MSP in Rajasthan, should first implement these schemes in Haryana.



Hooda had come to Rajasthan to campaign for Congress as a star campaigner and special observer. Hooda campaigned in favour of Congress candidates in many assemblies in Rajasthan and he held a special press conference in Jaipur, after addressing several public meetings.

Senior Congress leader, in-charge of publicity and media department Jairam Ramesh was also present with him. Hooda said that Kisan (farmers), Jawan (soldiers) and Pehelwan (wrestlers and sportspersons) are the identity and pride of both Rajasthan and Haryana, but BJP’s attitude and policy towards these three has always been negative.