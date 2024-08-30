Hooda criticises Haryana’s law and order, promises action against crime

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed deep concern over the continuing incidents of firing and extortion targeting traders. He highlighted a recent incident in Jind, where miscreants fired at hardware and paint showrooms.



“These incidents coming to light one after the other clearly show that the law and order in the state has collapsed. Miscreants are committing crimes fearlessly and every section, including traders, is living under the shadow of fear,” he stated.

Hooda noted that a few days ago, traders had called for a bandh in Julana and Hisar to protest against such incidents. Despite this, he said, the government did not pay any heed. He expressed concern that miscreants are committing crimes without hindrance, even though the model code of conduct has been implemented in the state.

Hooda assured that the business community should not feel alone, stating that Congress stands with them with full strength. “Soon the Congress government will be formed in the state and the rule of law will be established by eradicating the jungle raj of BJP. Eliminating crime from the state will be the priority of the Congress government,” he assured.

Hooda made these remarks during an event where several new members joined Congress. The event, led by Hooda and Congress State president Chaudhary Udaybhan, saw the induction of Neelam Sharma (former chairman, municipal corporation, Ambala Sadar), Amandeep Singh Shera (former Pradhan), Himanshu Poonj (Youth Pradhan Brahmin Organisation, Ambala Cantt), Deepak Tejpal (former Pradhan All India Brahmin Organisation, Kurukshetra), and

many others.