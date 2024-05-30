Hooda criticises BJP, says Cong fights for rights

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, stated on Wednesday that the people of Himachal are poised to vote against the Agniveer scheme and in favor of the Old Pension Scheme.



After extensive campaigning in Haryana and Chandigarh, Hooda arrived in Kangra today to campaign for former Union Minister and Congress candidate, Anand Sharma.Commending Anand Sharma, he described him as a leader who voices the concerns of the people in Parliament and advocates for their rights. He assured that Anand Sharma would be a strong advocate for the people in the government of India. Addressing election rallies in Nagrota, Bagwa, and Chamba, he predicted victory for the Congress. Hooda asserted that the BJP aims to alter the Constitution and strip away the constitutional rights granted to the people. He emphasized that these rights were established by Congress governments and are enshrined in the Constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. These rights include the right to reservation, right to information, MNREGA, right to food and education. He further announced that Congress plans to introduce the right to permanent employment and the right to guaranteed MSP for farmers. Hooda stated that Congress is addressing issues directly affecting the public, while BJP lacks a visible track record or a future roadmap.