Hooda: Crime out of control in BJP rule, seems state being run by mafia, not govt

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the graph of crime is continuously going up ever since BJP has come to power.

He said the situation today is such that every person in the state feels insecure.

“Crime situation is completely out of control, so much so that it seems that the mafia is running the state instead of government. Haryana, which was known for prosperity and greenery during the Congress tenure, is now known for hooliganism and bullets,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said that in the Social Progress Index (SPI) report of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council itself, Haryana has been described as the most insecure state in the country. “The NCRB report also states the same. Within a year, 1,020 murders took place in the state, that is, 3 murders every day. During this period, 1,786 rape cases were reported in Haryana, or 4-5 rapes took place every day,” he stated.

“If we talk about crimes against women, 16,743 cases came to light within a year, or 46 cases were registered every day. With a crime rate of 118.7, Haryana ranks first in the country. In 2014-15, there were annual cases of crime against women, which have almost doubled today, there has been a 100 per cent increase in them. More than 100 incidents of theft, robbery, dacoity, ransom and kidnapping take place every day in the state,” he added.