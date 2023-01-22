Hooda: Cong workers ready for 2024 polls

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that every Congress worker is fully prepared for 2024 elections and people have made up their mind to bring back the Congress government in the state and this was visible in the historic support received by Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Haryana.

Addressing a press conference after participating in many social and religious programs in Rohtak, Hooda said that the public is gearing up to defeat BJP and JJP. “Today there are a lot of problems before the people. Congress will go to people on issues like corruption, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime and drugs,” he said.

Hooda reiterated the demand for an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled by the wrestlers against the Wrestling Association and its president. He said that the wrestling body president has unnecessarily tried to drag his and Deepender’s name in the whole matter. He said he is consulting lawyers in this regard so that a defamation case can be filed against the Wrestling Association President.