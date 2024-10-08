Hooda confident of a Congress sweep

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has reiterated that the Congress is going to form the government with a huge majority in the state.



He said the exit polls may have come after the voting, but the public had already made up its mind. “The public’s mood was also clear from the results of the Lok Sabha elections, because the vote percentage of Congress increased in all the LS and BJP suffered a setback. The same situation will be seen in the Assembly elections as well,” he stated.

Responding to the questions of the mediapersons, Hooda said the BJP did not have any issue in the elections, because it did not do any work while in power for 10 years. “The Congress was asking for votes by showing the work of its 10-year-old tenure. Haryana was No. 1 on every scale of per capita income, per capita investment, employment, respect for sportspersons and development during the Congress tenure.

BJP made it No. 1 in unemployment, crime, drugs, inflation and atrocities, he said. “From increasing the rates of petrol and diesel to increasing the cost of farming, BJP has increased the cost of everything manifold,” he added. “The BJP which hit the public with inflation, but now it has been hit by the public

with votes,” he said.