Hooda: BSP leader’s murder exposes reality of law & order situation in Haryana

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed deep concern over the poor law and order situation in the state.

He said the murder of the BSP leader in Narayangarh has once again made it

clear that the miscreants in the state are completely fearless and law and order has completely collapsed.

“Such incidents in the Chief Minister’s own area can give an idea of the situation in the rest of the state,” he said.

Hooda said earlier an INLD leader in Bahadurgarh and a JJP leader in Hansi have been murdered in a similar fashion.

“More than half a dozen MLAs in the state have become victims of ransom incidents. Even BJP leaders and policemen are not safe. A few months ago, miscreants killed a policeman in Karnal and mining mafia killed a DSP in Nuh. Incidents like murder, loot, robbery, ransom and rape have become a part of the daily routine of the common Haryana citizens,” he said.

He pointed out that the official figures of NCRB itself show that 3-4 people are murdered every day in the state. “Every day 4-5 women are raped, a dozen kidnappings and about 100 incidents of theft, robbery, dacoity and ransom take place,” he said.

Hooda said that when the Congress government was formed in 2005, the law and order situation was bad, but the Congress government established the rule of law in the state and all the criminals either went to jail, or fled from Haryana.