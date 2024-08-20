Hooda boosts poll campaign with attractive policies for sportspersons

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has introduced appealing policies as the campaign for the upcoming elections gains momentum.



Hooda stated that if the Congress government is formed in the state, the “Get Medal-Get Post” policy will be reinstated for athletes. A three per cent job quota for athletes will also be reintroduced, with appointments to higher posts. Hooda made these remarks after meeting Olympic medalist wrestler Aman Sehrawat. Former CM Hooda and MP Deepender Hooda welcomed Aman Sehrawat at their residence and felicitated him. He emphasised that the government should not neglect giving positions, respect, and rewards to athletes.

“Congress had given appointments to players on senior posts like DSP under the ‘“Get Medal-Get Post” policy. But the BJP stopped this policy as soon as it came to power and took away the right of appointment to high posts from the players. BJP is discriminating against the players to such an extent that it has not given promotion to the players who became DSPs during the Congress tenure till date,” Hooda said. He highlighted that during the Congress government, over 750 players were appointed to DSP, inspector, sub-inspector, and other government posts. Hooda criticised the BJP government for its lack of seriousness about sports in Haryana. He pointed out that Haryana, which brings the most medals in the Olympics, received only Rs 66 crore from the ‘Khelo India’ Budget, while Gujarat and UP received Rs 400-500 crore.