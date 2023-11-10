Hooda blames Hry govt for rising intoxicant trade

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the black trade of intoxicants is spreading in Haryana, under the patronage of the BJP-JJP government.



He said poisonous liquor, Chitta and synthetic drugs are continuously killing the people of the state. “The death of 6 people due to poisonous liquor in Yamunanagar is the result of the failure of the government, because many such cases have come to light earlier,” he said.

Further Hooda said: “In November 2020, more than 30 people died due to poisonous liquor, within a span of 4 days in Panipat and Sonipat alone. There were 3 deaths in Faridabad 3 years ago. In November 2022, 4 people from Sonipat lost their lives due to poisonous liquor. Despite such large-scale deaths, the government did not take any action till date, and has not managed to lay their hands on the big players in this trade. In the name of investigation, SIT is formed by the government but the result of these investigations is never revealed.” Hooda said during the Congress tenure, Haryana was a state known for its milk products and its sportspersons who brought glory to the country, but as soon as BJP came to power, it started giving protection to drug dealers.