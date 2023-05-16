Hooda: BJP’s condition in Haryana will be worse than in Karnataka

Rohtak: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the condition of BJP in Haryana will be worse than in Karnataka and Congress will form the government in Haryana by registering a bigger victory than in Karnataka.



Hooda reached Brahmanwas, Basantpur, Dhamad, Jasia, Sanghi and Katwada villages under the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign on Monday. He went to all the villages and offered floral tributes at the statues of the martyrs.

On this occasion, he said that a fight has begun against BJP-JJP which is why he had come to seek permission and blessings from the people of his constituency.

“Congress is going to the people on issues like unemployment, inflation, corruption and law and order. From the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign of the party to ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’, every programe is getting full support from the public,” he said.

People of the state are extremely pained to see the state declining under the BJP-JJP rule. Before 2014, Haryana was number one in every performance metric of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, respect for elders, farmers, sportspersons, welfare schemes and development. Haryana has now become number one by BJP-JJP in terms of unemployment, inflation, drugs and crime and corruption. Haryana, which was known throughout the country for strong law and order and peaceful environment, has today become a stronghold of criminals,” he stated. Hooda said that last time when he got the opportunity to serve Haryana as Chief Minister, all the criminals had fled the state.

Hooda said that today every section of the state is troubled by the misdeeds of the government. “This government has buried Haryana under a debt of 4 lakh crores. In the name of family identity card, pension of 5 lakh elderly people and ration cards of 10 lakh poor families were cut. By creating a mess of property ID, quarrels were created in every house in the cities,” he said.