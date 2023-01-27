Hooda: BJP-JJP govt made farmers’ lives miserable

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the BJP-JJP government has made the condition of farmers miserable and farmers are being forced to protest for their every legitimate demand.



He said the increase of only Rs 10 in the rate of sugarcane is a cruel joke with the farmers. “The government constantly makes excuses for the sugar mills being in loss, while there is no fault of the farmers in this. Farmers must get remunerative price on their input costs,” he said. Hooda said there was a historic 165 per cent increase in the rate of sugarcane during the Congress government. “During our government, Haryana gave the highest rates to farmers in the whole country. Today, farmers in Haryana are not getting the price equal to that of Punjab,” he pointed out.

Hooda arrived on Friday to attend the District Bar Association. Addressing the press conference, he said the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign is a political programme of the Congress party.