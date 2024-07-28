Hooda: BJP is suffering from anti-OBC & SC mentality

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said BJP has been continuously curbing the reservation and rights of Dalits and backward classes ever since it has come to power in the state, because this party is completely suffering from anti-SC and OBC mentality.



“This is the reason why BJP is eliminating permanent government jobs through privatisation and skill corporation. Along with this, the education system is being handed over to private hands by closing government schools. Reservation of SC-OBC will automatically end, if government jobs and government educational institutions are abolished,” he said.

Hooda was speaking at a function organised on the birth anniversary of Guru Daksha Prajapati Maharaj Ji in Hisar today.

He was accompanied by Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, MP Jaiprakash JP, Guru Daksha Prajapati Jayanti programme convener, Shravan Kumar Verma, former IAS Chandra Prakash Jangra, former Chairman of Mati Kala Board Karan Singh Ranolia, former MLA Ramniwas Ghodela, former minister Sampat Singh, former MLA Rambhagat Sharma, Anil Maan, Vishal Verma, Loki Ram Prajapati, Subhash Verma, Sonu Prajapati and Omprakash Verma along with many leaders and dignitaries of the society were also present.

All the leaders paid tributes to Guru Daksha Prajapati Maharaj, and prayed for the progress of the country and state, and wished everyone on the birth anniversary. On this occasion, Hooda said Congress and backward society complement each other. “Congress is out of power only when backward classes move away from Congress. And when Congress is out of power, the backward society has to bear the biggest loss, because all other parties attack the rights of the backward class,” he said. “BJP has also targeted this segment when it came to power as the creamy layer was reduced from 8 lakh to 6 lakh, to end the reservation of backward class.

Along with this, agricultural and salary income was also added to it. Whereas the Congress government had separated agricultural and salary income from creamy layer, so that the society could get the full benefit of reservation,” he stated.