Hooda attends program of All India Kshatriya Sangh

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda attended the annual conference of All India Kshatriya Sangh as chief guest today. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh was also the special guest on this occasion.



Both the leaders were given a grand welcome. Hooda congratulated All India Kshatriya Federation for this successful event and said the organisation is doing excellent work with an aim to promote education and skill development in the society. He said this was the biggest need of the present time because today only communities, regions and countries that will move forward in the field of education will progress. He said that the Kshatriya community has always been at the forefront in the security of the country.