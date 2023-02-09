Hooda assails BJP-JJP govt on abolishing vacant posts and sports quota

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that BJP-JJP has exposed its anti-sports and sportsperson face by abolishing sports quota in HPSC recruitment. Sportspersons have been getting 3 per cent quota in HPSC till now, but this quota was abolished in the new recruitment of 95 posts by HPSC.

Hooda said that farmers, jawans, wrestlers and sportspersons are the identity of Haryana. “The sportspersons of Haryana have brought glory to the state not only in the country but in the whole world. Keeping in mind his honor and prestige, the policy of ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ was made during the Congress government and sportspersons were also given 3 per cent quota in all jobs, but the BJP-JJP government abolished this quota. Congress will strongly oppose it from the streets to the legislature,” he said.

Hooda has also opposed the government’s decision to abolish the posts lying vacant for two years in different departments. He said the youth of Haryana are already facing the highest unemployment in the country. “1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments, but instead of recruiting, the BJP-JJP government is inflicting torture on the youth by abolishing the posts,” he said.

“The government should take back this decision which promotes unemployment. If the present government does not do this, then after the formation of the Congress government, all the vacant posts will be filled by making permanent recruitments,” he said.