Hooda announces fight to the finish against BJP-JJP govt

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced a fight to the finish with the ruling BJP-JJP coalition before massive crowds at the 8th ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme at Bhiwani on Sunday.



Hooda started his address by calling Bhiwani as the boxing capital of Asia and said the enthusiasm of the crowds in Bhiwani would herald an era of change not only in the region, but all over Haryana.

“This record breaking crowd will bring prosperity in this area,” he said and also announced that the next Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme will be held in Hisar on Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti on August 20. The turnout was so large that both the pandals were completely full and all the roads leading to the event were blocked and Bhiwani was painted in Congress colours. There were as many people outside the venue as inside as people marched through the streets on drumbeats, raising slogans in support of the Congress and Hooda.

More than two dozen party MLAs, about 50 former ministers, former MLAs, MPs, former MPs, president of Congress SC cell, senior leaders of the party, leaders of all frontal organizations including Congress Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI Workers were present in large numbers. In his address, Hooda expressed anguish over the decline of Haryana from the number one state in the country in 2014 in per capita income, investment, job creation, law and order, and sports to the top state in unemployment, inflation and crime.

“My aim is not to become the chief minister, but to end unemployment, inflation, crime, drug addiction from Haryana. Today every section is troubled and unhappy with this government. Somewhere the clerks, somewhere the guest teachers, somewhere the cleaning staff are sitting on dharna. This government had promised to double the income of the farmers but doubled the input costs,” he said.

“The BJP government has given the Agniveer scheme to Haryana, the state of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. Now the youth of the country will be sent back home after 4 years. I assure the JCOs and jawans that I will fight for justice,” he said.

“When our government comes, we will give Rs 6000 as old age pension to the elderly. Old pension scheme will be given to the employees, plots of 100 yards each will be given to poor families and a 2-room house will be built on it. Cooking gas will be given for Rs 500. Creamy layer limit of backward class will be increased from 6 lakh to 10 lakh,”

Hooda reiterated.