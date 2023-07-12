Hooda and Udaibhan to visit flood-affected areas

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress state president Chaudhary Udaibhan will visit the flood affected areas of the state on Wednesday. After heavy rains, the Karnal, Kurukshetra,Yamunanagar,Ambala,Kaithal and areas upto Panchkula have been among the worst hit due to waterlogging.



Hooda has appealed to the government that the state government should seek maximum help from the union government for relief work and ensuring that water logged areas are cleared at the earliest. He said that maximum help of NDRF and army should be taken, so that the loss of life and property can be prevented. Along with this, he has also demanded the government to give proper compensation after assessing the loss caused to the people.

Hooda has called upon the Congress workers to become active in the flood affected areas and help people in need. Along with this, he also appealed to the public to take precautions and said people should step out of their homes, out only when necessary and help each other.