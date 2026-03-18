Hooda alleges ‘vote theft’ in Hry RS poll

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the BJP of “vote theft” in the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, alleging misuse of power and manipulation of the electoral process.



Addressing a press conference, Hooda claimed the BJP vindicated allegations made by Rahul Gandhi by fielding a second candidate despite lacking numbers. He also alleged that four valid votes of Congress MLAs were arbitrarily invalidated by the Returning Officer.

Hooda warned that party legislators involved in cross-voting would face strict action. He also dismissed social media claims, asserting that Badli MLA Kuldeep Vats voted in favour of the Congress candidate.