Hooda alleges BJP created ‘fake ration cards’ to win Hry elections

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP created lakhs of fake ration cards to garner votes in the elections. Hooda also extended his heartfelt New Year wishes to all the people of the country and the state.

“According to the figures, the number of ration cards was 11,09,865 in 2020-21, which increased to 26,40,475 in 2022-23 and 51,96,380 in 2024. Similarly, the number of beneficiaries increased from 52,40,111 to 2,13,00,000. This means that the BJP declared 80 percent of people Haryana as BPL (Below Poverty Line),” he said.

“However, after the elections, 41 lakh ration cards were cancelled across the country, with the highest number of cancellations (13,43,474) in Haryana. This has stopped the ration supply for more than 70 lakh people. The BJP clearly cheated the public to get votes. The BJP also cheated women in a similar manner. They promised to give Rs. 2100 per month to all 85 lakh women in Haryana, but now they are only talking about giving this amount to 5 lakh women,” he added.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda also mentioned the injustice being done to Haryana youth in recruitments. He said the BJP government is deliberately excluding people from Haryana from recruitments. “In the Haryana Power Utilities (HPU) Assistant Engineer recruitment, only 29 out of 214 candidates in the General category were from Haryana. In the HPSC English Assistant Professor recruitment, the selection of youth from Haryana was less than 8 percent. Other examples include: Assistant Professor Political Science: 11 out of 18 were from outside Haryana,” he pointed out.

Hooda accused the Haryana government of favouring outsiders in jobs, denying MSP to farmers, failing on law and order, mismanaging the economy, neglecting sports, and endangering the Aravallis.