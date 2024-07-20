Hooda accuses BJP of neglecting dev, avoiding accountability

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the Congress is asking for votes based on its past work, despite being in opposition for 10 years. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has not been able to showcase any achievements, despite being in power for the same duration.



Hooda criticised the BJP for avoiding accountability and instead demanding answers from the Congress.

“For the first time in the history of the state, it is absurd that the party in power is seeking accountability from the opposition,” he said.

Hooda emphasised that Congress has always provided accountability for its work, whether in power or in opposition, as the party has achieved significant development across various sectors.

Regarding the health sector, Hooda highlighted that during the Congress government, a new health university was established along with six new medical colleges (Karnal, Mewat, Khanpur, Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Faridabad), AIIMS-2, and the National Cancer Institute in Badhsa. Additionally, 10 national super-specialty institutes were approved for AIIMS-2. Congress also constructed 641 new rural hospitals, CPCs, and PHCs.

In contrast, Hooda claimed that the BJP has not built any new medical colleges or universities and has failed to commence work on the sanctioned AIIMS Manethi.