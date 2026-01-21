Hooda accuses BJP of giving Haryana jobs to outsiders

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the BJP government of betraying unemployed youth by allegedly allocating state government jobs to candidates from outside Haryana. He said the BJP had come to power promising two lakh permanent jobs and the regularisation of employees under the Kaushal Nigam, but had failed to deliver on either front.

Hooda claimed that the government had not conducted a single major recruitment drive in the past year and that in the limited recruitments held, non-Haryanvi candidates outnumbered local applicants. He said most states follow recruitment rules to ensure that government jobs primarily benefit local youth, citing mandatory language papers in states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Pointing to Rajasthan, where Hindi is also the primary language, Hooda said the state gives priority to locals by mandating 30 to 40 questions on state general knowledge in recruitment exams. He alleged that Haryana remains the only state where the Chairman of the Public Service Commission has been appointed from outside the state.

Commenting on the political situation, Hooda said a “divided” BJP was ruling Haryana and claimed internal infighting was evident, even among senior leaders. He also spoke about the Congress training camp in Kurukshetra, saying district presidents were being briefed on the party’s history, ideology and organisational responsibilities, and urged leaders to uphold the Congress legacy of struggle and service.