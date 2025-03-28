Hooda accuses BJP of drowning Haryana in debt

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the BJP government has drowned the state in debt. “This is why the government is running away from releasing the white paper despite repeated demands,” he added.

“The BJP has put the state in a debt of Rs 5,16,007 crore. From 1966 to 2013-14, the state had a debt of only Rs 60,000 crore, but today only the internal debt has increased to Rs 3,52,819. If we talk about the total debt, then it has become Rs 5,16,007 crores including Rs 48,000 crores of small savings, Rs 68,995 crores of public sector enterprises and Rs 46193 crores of other liabilities and pending bills,” he said.