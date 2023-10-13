Hooda accuses BJP-JJP over farmer’s neglect

CHNADIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited the Gharaunda and Karnal Mandi on Thursday and met with farmers , labourers and commission agents, to take stock of the situation.



Farmers of Haryana have stated that portals like ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ run by the BJP-JJP government, have brought every class including farmers, labourers, commission agents to the brink of ruin. Placing their problems in front of Hooda,

farmers said they are neither getting MSP, nor compensation, nor fertilisers or insecticides during the present government.

On this occasion, he listened to everyone’s problems and instructed the officials to resolve them. Speaking

to people at Panipat Mandi, Hooda said the coalition

government, as always, is neglecting the crops and the farmers. He said despite waiting for several days, purchases are not taking place in the market. Congress had repeatedly demanded the government to start procurement soon.