Hooda accuses BJP-JJP of paper leak

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused BJP-JJP of playing with the future of the youth and stated that despite all the claims, CET Group-D paper was also leaked.



“It is clear from this paper leak that this government is not able to do any recruitment without corruption. Till now the BJP-JJP government has not given any reply on the two people arrested by Delhi Police. The question arises if the government only wants to suppress this matter, like other paper leaks and recruitment scams,” he added. Hooda today reached Gohana to offer his condolences on the demise of Bir Singh Narwal, brother of senior Congress leader Kapoor Narwal. He met the family members and consoled them. Hooda paid homage to the departed soul and paid rich tributes.

While replying to

the questions of media

persons after this, Hooda said the present government considers only events and advertisements as reality, while the policies of Congress were implemented on the ground.