Honouring her wish, relatives donate body of deceased tourist to Sikkim hospital

Darjeeling: Anita Bohra, a retired government official of the health department of Rajasthan had always wanted to donate her body for medical science research. She had even pledged her body to be donated after death and fulfilled all the official formalities in Rajasthan for the same. As fate would have it, the 66-year-old died while on a tour of Sikkim.



Honouring her wish, her family members donated her body to the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS) on Thursday.

The body of late Anita Bohra, resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was received by the Department of Anatomy, SMIMS, which was made by her family.

She had suddenly passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 19 at a hotel in Gangtok while she was on a tour to Sikkim with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, a son, son-in-law, granddaughters, and grandsons.

Labelling it 'a rare act of generosity and sacrifice', the SMIMS has stated: "The donated body is valued as an anatomical gift will be used for the advancement of medical sciences in teaching and related research.”

Talking to Millennium Post, Mohan Mukim, son-in-law stated that Anita Bohra was on a visit to her maternal home in Assam from Rajasthan. There she met all her relatives. Along with her daughters, son-in-law and granddaughters, she was on a visit to Sikkim.

“We had also celebrated her 66th birthday at the hotel on July 17 two days ago and then she passed away on July 19. She always wished to donate her body and we fulfilled her wish. She had filled up the form in Rajasthan for body donation after her death. She was truly a noble lady and an inspiration for many.” The family, along with her, was scheduled to return to Assam by train on Thursday, stated Mukim.