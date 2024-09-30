Home voting process for voters aged 85+, disabled to be completed today

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, informed that the home voting process for voters aged 85 years and above, as well as for disabled voters, will be completed today, September 30, in preparation for the Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5, 2024.



Voters aged above 85 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) had submitted applications to the concerned Returning Officer.

Upon approval by the Returning Officers, home voting facilities are being provided to 9,596 voters over the age of 85 and 2,600 PwD voters.

He further informed that a total of 20,632 polling stations have been established across the state. Among them, 144 are designated as model polling stations.

Apart from this, 115 polling stations will be entirely managed by women staff, 114 by youth employees, and 87 by PwD employees.

Webcasting will be conducted at all polling stations on election day.

Agarwal stated that including reserved units, a total of 27,866 Electronic Voting Machines (ballot units) will be used in these election.

Along with this, 24,719 control units and 26,774 VVPAT machines will be used during the election process.

Voters can verify their vote on the VVPAT machine after casting it.