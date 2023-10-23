Home panel to adopt draft reports on Bills to replace Criminal Acts

New delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will meet this week to adopt draft reports on the three bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, the CrPC and the Evidence Act.

The panel has informed its members through a notice that the draft reports on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill will be adopted on October 27. The committee was given three months to examine the three Bills and submit its report.