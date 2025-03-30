Home minister Shah hails surrender of 50 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah hailed the surrender of 50 Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, and welcomed them into the mainstream. He called upon other Naxalites to give up violence and join society, reaffirming the government’s resolve to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

In a social media post on platform X, Shah said, “It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development. Modi ji’s policy is clear: any Naxalite who leaves weapons and embraces the path of development will be rehabilitated and linked to the mainstream. I again appeal to the remaining people to abandon weapons and join the mainstream. After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country; this is our resolve.”

The surrender of these Naxalites is a major milestone in the ongoing process of eradicating left-wing extremism in India. The Modi government has introduced several security and development programmes in Naxal-affected areas with the aim of offering employment, infrastructure, and social integration opportunities to those who are willing to give up violence.

Naxalism has been a persistent internal security threat to India, with its roots dating back to the late 1960s. Although states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra have seen ongoing insurgency, recent policy measures by the government have resulted in a consistent decrease in Naxal activities. The home ministry has stepped up security deployment, enhanced the mechanisms of intelligence-sharing, and initiated selective development programmes in the affected regions.