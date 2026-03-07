Home coming: 7,205 passengers arrive in India on March 5

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, which is impacting air travel between India and the West Asian region, the official said on Friday.



The airlines are making the necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure the safety of passengers and the smooth conduct of the operation of the flights.

According to the passenger movement data for March 5, 2026, a total of 40 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers have arrived in India from West Asia, carrying 7,205 passengers.

This takes the cumulative number of passenger arrivals from the West Asian region to 14,992.

For March 6, 2026, Indian carriers have planned to operate 51 flights from the West Asian region, depending on the operational feasibility and the prevailing conditions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is in close touch with the airlines and is closely monitoring the airfares to ensure that there is no surge in the air ticket prices during this time.

The officials at the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the Ministry is closely coordinating with the airlines to ensure the smooth movement of the passengers during this time.

The passengers are advised to keep in touch with their respective airlines for the latest information regarding the flights.

The Ministry will issue updates based on the evolving situation in the region, the officials added.